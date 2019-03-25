Filed Under:Body Discovery, Jessica Young, Local TV, Missing Woman, Pittsburgh News


LARIMER (KDKA) — Officials say a woman who was found dead in Larimer earlier this month has been identified as a missing mother of six.

Jessica Young, 35, was last seen leaving a home in Lincoln-Lemington in September.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office confirmed Monday that Young was found dead in a wooded area along Washington Boulevard under the Larimer Avenue Bridge on March 13.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

Pittsburgh Police Sergeant William Vollberg said in January that information they received from family and friends indicated that Young had never gone missing before for any extended period of time.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

Comments
  1. Maryann Cook says:
    March 25, 2019 at 10:47 PM

    very sad praying for family I wonder how long her body has been there or did someone put her body there

