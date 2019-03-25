



LARIMER (KDKA) — Officials say a woman who was found dead in Larimer earlier this month has been identified as a missing mother of six.

Jessica Young, 35, was last seen leaving a home in Lincoln-Lemington in September.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office confirmed Monday that Young was found dead in a wooded area along Washington Boulevard under the Larimer Avenue Bridge on March 13.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

Pittsburgh Police Sergeant William Vollberg said in January that information they received from family and friends indicated that Young had never gone missing before for any extended period of time.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.