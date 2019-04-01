



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four Pittsburgh Police officers who were wounded in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting threw out the first pitch at the Pirates home opener Monday.

Officers Anthony Burke, Timothy Matson, Dan Mead and Michael Smigda were welcomed to the field.

“It was great. I mean, it’s a top-notch thing the Pirates have been doing for us. Look at all these people, you know? The city, everything,” Smigda said. “It was just good to be down there with all the guys that were involved … It was just a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It was really awesome.”

“In October, 11 lives were cut down in a senseless shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. The impact of this tragedy was felt across the world, but especially, of course, here in Pittsburgh, and though we continue to mourn the loss of these 11 beautiful souls, their spirit will live on in their congregations, in their communities and in all of our hearts. And we will remain Pittsburgh Strong,” the Pirates announcer said.

A moment of silence was then held in remembrance of the victims.

Pittsburgh police officers, firefighters and EMS who responded to the synagogue shooting held the American flag during the national anthem.