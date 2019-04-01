



WARRENDALE (KDKA) — A postal facility in Warrendale is still closed one week after a mercury spill, and some residents in the area still haven’t received their mail.

Individuals dressed in Hazmat uniforms appeared to be loading packages into a non-postal truck at the U.S. Postal Service’s Network Distribution Center facility in Warrendale on Monday.

This was one week after a mercury spill at the site forced its closure, disrupting the delivery of packages mailed to and from southwestern Pennsylvania.

“We’re going on vacation next month. I [ordered] some simple beach towels and stuff, you know, water shoes for the kids, everything pretty much we’re gonna need for vacation,” Edward Rick, of Oakdale, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Monday.

But Rick says they’re stuck in Warrendale, along with a valuable coin he ordered.

“I’m just getting, ‘still delayed. Your item is delayed at this moment.’ That’s all. I get it every day at the same time,” he said.

KDKA has heard from a number of customers with similar complaints.

Some companies that use the Postal Service for package delivery have notified customers of the delay.

Sources tell KDKA that some of that mercury may have gotten onto the conveyor belts, thereby risking other packages, and some of the employees had to leave their shoes behind that day, going home in booties.

A spokeswoman would not confirm or deny this, saying details are not being released until after the clean-up.

“The environmental contractors continue to work and are making progress. Our priority is the safety of our employees and customers,” Karen Mazurkiewicz, U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman, said.

“I have not had any official notice from the post office,” Polly Shaw, of Portersville, said.

Shaw, still awaiting a book she ordered through Amazon, says the post office should tell her when, if ever, she will get her book.

The Postal Service tells KDKA they will contact everyone after the clean-up.

“Well, that’s real nice after it’s resolved,” Shaw said. “I’d like to know as soon as possible.”