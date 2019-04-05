



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the Penguins heading to the playoffs for the 13th season in a row and a rainy start to the month of April, Pirates attendance at home games is already taking a hit.

On Thursday, the Bucs beat the Reds at PNC Park, but there was a limited amount of fans in the stands to see the win.

According to the Pirates, the paying crowd in attendance was 8,523 fans. That is the lowest amount of people to attend a game at PNC Park in nearly a decade.

“With a paid attendance of 8,523, tonight was the least-attended #Pirates game at PNC Park since May 4, 2009, when 8,482 saw a 7-4 loss to the Florida Marlins, and the fifth-lowest regular-season Pirates attendance total in PNC Park history.”

“Pirates calling this attendance 10,000 is like metalcore bands claiming 20,000 first week sales on soundscan.”

The low attendance added to another PR nightmare that took place during “Buc Night” a day earlier. In a game against the Cardinals, fans could attend the game for $1, buy a hot dog for a $1 and get a $1 off various soft drinks. Aramark, the company who is responsible for supplying the food to vendors in the park, miscalculated the amount of hot dog buns that were needed to feed the crowd. Concession stands had enough meat, but ran out of buns for fans at a time during the game. Aramark released a statement regarding the error.

“Last night, our team was prepared, but unfortunately we experienced an uncharacteristic lag in restocking some stands during the game,” the company said. “We apologize to those fans who experienced a delay and will be adjusting our operations for future Dollar Dog Nights.”

“Available at @Pirates games: hot dogs without the bun bc they’re too cheap to buy enough buns.”

Aramark has a chance at redemption on Friday night. Just a couple of days after the bun debacle, the Bucs are hosting the ever-popular “Dollar Dog Night” where hot dogs will cost just $1 once again.