



MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — The occupancy permit for a Murrysville massage parlor has been suspended after its owner was arrested and charged in a human trafficking bust.

Big orange stickers are posted on the front of the Tokyo Massage Parlor.

“The occupancy permit has currently been suspended under the provisions of the zoning ordinance,” James Morrison, Murrysville Chief Administrator, said.

Murrysville officials are taking action against the business after the state Attorney General’s office arrested its owner and several employees in March.

“If charges are brought by appropriate law enforcement officials, the occupancy permit can be suspended,” Morrison said.

Hui Xu, owner of the parlor, and Chinese nationals Chang Yu Chen and Huicun Wei are accused of sexually enslaving unsuspecting women recruited from China.

“These defendants ran a despicable human trafficking ring, abusing women for their own profit and forcing them into prostitution,” Senior Deputy Attorney General Katherine Wymard said in March.

A fourth suspect, 84-year-old Robert Urich, is also charged with providing transportation and doing odd jobs at Xu’s four massage parlors in the area.

What happens in the courtroom will decide if the temporary suspension becomes permanent.

“If pleading guilty or found to be guilty, it can be revoked,” Morrison said.

For now, the Tokyo Massage parking lot remains empty, as does the building.

“We’re pleased with the results so far,” Morrison said.

While the occupancy permit remains temporarily suspended, three of the four suspects are out on bond. Wei is the only one remaining in the Westmoreland County Jail. All face a preliminary hearing on April 12.