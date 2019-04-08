



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman accused of smothering her 17-month-old son and sending disturbing videos of the child’s body to the boy’s father is going to prison.

Lawyers for Christian Clark, of McKeesport, and prosecutors reached a plea deal this morning.

Clark will avoid the death penalty, and instead, spend the rest of her life in prison. Her formal sentencing will be held at a later date.

Her 17-month-old son, Andre Price III, died in Nov. of 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, Clark was having a fight with the child’s father via text message. She accused him of cheating on her. During that conversation, police say Clark allegedly sent a video of the child’s lifeless body and admitted to smothering him on an air mattress.

Investigators say she also threatened the life of the boy’s 2-year-old sister, Angel.

She was charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children, and sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

