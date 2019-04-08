



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are searching for a man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend during an argument in Pitcairn.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 59-year-old Derrick Avant. He is facing charges of criminal homicide.

Investigators were first called to the scene on Broadway Boulevard and Hillside Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of a woman who was stabbed.

The woman reportedly ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

Police found her on a porch, bleeding from her chest. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified her as 55-year-old Alison Fritzius.

According to police, Fritzius and Avant had gotten into an argument, which lead to the stabbing. Avant ran from the scene.

He is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, is very thin, has gray balding hair and is missing most of his front teeth.

Avant is known to Pitcairn Police and believed to still be in Pitcairn area.

Anyone with information in his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Anyone who spots him is urged to call 911 immediately.