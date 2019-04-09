



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood has been identified as police continue to investigate case.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Mark Jackson of Larimer.

Pittsburgh Police from Zone 5 converged on Winfield Street near Shetland Street around 6 p.m. Monday after 911 started getting calls about gunfire in the area.

Police say Jackson was found shot to death in a home there.

Relatives quickly rushed to the neighborhood, and several had to be restrained by police as they tried to enter the home.

A woman could be heard screaming, “That’s my son, that’s my son.”

“This was an emotional scene. The neighbors are concerned, as you can imagine with something like this going on,” Pittsburgh Police Department spokeswoman Alicia George said. “At that time, inside of a home, they observed a male deceased on the floor.”

Police are continuing to search for a suspect or suspect.

The investigation continues.

