Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fatal Shooting, Larimer, Lindsay Ward, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood has been identified as police continue to investigate case.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Mark Jackson of Larimer.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Police from Zone 5 converged on Winfield Street near Shetland Street around 6 p.m. Monday after 911 started getting calls about gunfire in the area.

Police say Jackson was found shot to death in a home there.

Relatives quickly rushed to the neighborhood, and several had to be restrained by police as they tried to enter the home.

A woman could be heard screaming, “That’s my son, that’s my son.”

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“This was an emotional scene. The neighbors are concerned, as you can imagine with something like this going on,” Pittsburgh Police Department spokeswoman Alicia George said. “At that time, inside of a home, they observed a male deceased on the floor.”

Police are continuing to search for a suspect or suspect.

The investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

