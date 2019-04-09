Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania House is linking a pair of bills designed to address child sexual abuse so one can’t be approved while the other languishes without action.
The House voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a bill eliminating the statute of limitation for child sexual abuse crimes from taking effect before both legislative chambers have begun to move a related constitutional amendment.
RELATED STORIES:
- Federal Prosecutors Open Clergy Abuse Probe In Pa.
- AG Pushes Again For Change In Law After Clergy Abuse Report
- 2-Year Window For Child Sex Abuse Suits Advances In Pa. House
- Group To Hold Rally Pushing For Lawmakers To Act On Grand Jury Recommendations
- More related stories
The proposed change to the state constitution would allow a retroactive 2-year window for civil claims related to child sexual abuse that would otherwise be too old to pursue.
The amendment says both the House and Senate would need to pass the constitutional amendment once for the other bill to take effect.
Constitutional amendments must pass both chambers in two consecutive sessions before going to voters for a final OK.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)