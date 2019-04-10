



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A co-defendant and key witness in the 2017 shooting death of two McKeesport sisters during a robbery gone bad faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a number of charges.

Miras Kelly II, 21, pleaded guilty today to charges related to the sisters’ deaths including one count each of third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and burglary, according to Mike Manko, a spokesman for the Allegheny County district attorney’s office.



In exchange for his plea, Manko says the district attorney’s office agreed to a prison sentence of ten to 40 years for Kelly.

Prosecutors say in September 2017, Kelly and co-defendant Kylee Lankford,21, broke into a McKeesport home, where they ended up fatally shooting 52-year-old Melodie Robb and 55-year-old Kimberly Lesko. Another person was wounded.

Kelly previously testified against co-defendant Lankford in July 2018.

Lankford was subsequently convicted of several charges, including two counts of 2nd-degree murder. He is currently serving two consecutive life sentences.

