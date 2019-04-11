BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Jail inmate died at a Pittsburgh hospital Thursday after attempting suicide a few days earlier.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 34-year-old Timothy Pauley, of Weirton, was found unresponsive in his cell around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Timothy Lee Pauley (December 2018) (Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

According to Warden Orlando Harper, Pauley attempted suicide by hanging. The jail’s healthcare department and correctional officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported Pauley to UPMC Mercy Hospital.

Pauley was pronounced dead at the hospital just after noon Thursday.

Harper said Allegheny County Police are investigating the incident, and the jail will conduct an internal review.

In December, Pauley was arrested in the fatal stabbing of 48-year-old Thomas Garner in Moon Township.

