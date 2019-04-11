Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection with Wednesday night’s fatal shooting in Stowe Township.
A warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Tomichael Sherrell.
He is accused in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Bradley Lucier of McKees Rocks.
According to police, Sherrell allegedly attempted to rob Lucier inside a home on Dohrman Street in Stowe Township. A shot was fired during the incident and Lucier was struck in the neck by the bullet.
He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Sherrell is described as being 6-foot-1-inch tall and weighs about 175 pounds.
He is facing criminal homicide charges.
Anyone with information on Sherrell’s whereabouts is asked to call Allegheny County Police.