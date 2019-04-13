



MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – It’s business as usual on Saturday at the Monroeville Mall.

Last night it was a very active scene when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

The doors are now boarded up at the Macy’s Backstage entrance where police say a man fired multiple rounds.

“The Monroeville Mall had a shooting, I can’t believe it,” says Sandy Fiasco who lives in Monroeville.

RELATED STORY: Monroeville Mall Evacuated As Police Respond To Incident

KDKA reached out to Monroeville Police who say at this time they have no suspects and made no arrests.

It was around 8 p.m. last night when Police Chief Doug Cole says calls were coming in about a fight at the mall and that it involved two groups of African-American males.

That fight at some point made it outside into the parking lot. KDKA learned that is when a man, wearing a black coat with yellow striping, fired almost a dozen shots towards the mall, which then went into lockdown.

KDKA talked to people about what happened and they say this incident feels all too familiar.

“I know I’ve heard it before. Of course the last time the other shooting was on the other side,” says Nick Fiasco who lives in Monroeville.

Nick Fiasco is referring to the shooting that took place at the mall in 2015. The shooting 2015 was much more serious, where three people were injured.

Since then, more cameras were added and safety protocols were put in place.

“I was just so shocked to hear that it’s here because it’s a really nice area.”

At this time, investigators are busy looking through surveillance video. They say they’re confident an arrest will be made soon.

Police are also asking if you have any information in regards to what happened last night to call 911.