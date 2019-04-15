



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mon Incline is expected to reopen in May.

The incline has been out of service since Feb. 4 when a water main break beneath Grandview Avenue partially flooded the Incline’s upper station, causing significant damage.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says repair work is on schedule to be completed this week.

Crews will then perform preventive maintenance before conducting testing and inspections.

Port Authority says they do not yet have an exact date for the reopening.

In the meantime, shuttle buses will continue to operate between the upper and lower stations.