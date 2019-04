PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) says it’s replacing lead water service lines throughout the city to reduce exposure to lead in drinking water.

Here’s where PWSA says lead water service lines will be replaced this week:

• Chaucer Street (Lincoln Avenue – North Lang Avenue)

• Greenwood Street (Chislett Street – Antietam Street)

• Baytree Street (Perrysville Avenue – Evergreen Road)

• Riverview Avenue (Perrysville Avenue – Riverview Park entrance)

• Hemphill Street (Perrysville Avenue – Semicir Street)

• Richey Street (Perrysville Avenue – Ruggles Street)

• Dunlap Street (Perrysville Avenue – Ruggles Street)

• Defoe Street (Hemphill Street – Perrysville Avenue)

• Venture Street (Oklahoma Street – Perrysville Avenue)

• East Street (Evergreen Road – Baytree Street)

• Semicir Street

• Bishop Street (Chislett Street – Antietam Street)

• Standish Street (Chislett Street – Antietam Street)

• Manistee Street (Chislett Street – Antietam Street)

• Jancey Street (Martha Street – Bryant Street)

• Chislett Street (Greenwood Street – Witherspoon Street)

• Antietam Street (Witherspoon Street – Greenwood Street)

• Climax Street (Hartcourt Way – Allen Street)

• Walter Street (East Warrington Avenue – Lillian Way)

• Lillian Street (Beltzhoover Avenue – Arlington Avenue)

PWSA says the schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.

For more information, call the PWSA Lead Help Desk at 412-255-8987 or email at LeadHelp@pgh2o.com.