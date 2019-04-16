



DEMPSEYTOWN (KDKA) — National Weather Service officials say they’ve confirmed two additional tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania during Sunday’s severe weather.

According to NWS, “two brief tornadoes” hit Venango County. They tore through the Dempseytown area and the Shreve Road area.

NWS storm survey confirms two brief tornadoes in Venango County on Sunday, April 14th. For more details, see: https://t.co/B1rtXd0Kfw pic.twitter.com/vp2ccttbmc — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 16, 2019

The one that touched down in Dempseytown, along Bowman and Baker Roads, is being labeled as an EF0 tornado. Witnesses reported seeing a funnel cloud.

They say a “brief, weak tornado” also touched down along Pioneer and Shreve Roads. Some branches and trees were snapped as a result.

On Monday, the NWS said a tornado touched down in northwestern Pennsylvania on Sunday night, causing “significant destruction” in Starbrick, Warren County. A lumber company was damaged and a boat was lifted off the ground.

Two twisters struck in central Pennsylvania early Monday, too. One damaged a church and destroyed a barn in East Buffalo Township, Union County. Another did significant damage to nine trailers near Benton in Columbia County.