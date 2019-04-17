Comments
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — Ambridge’s suspended police chief, accused of stealing and threatening officers, is headed to trial.
James Mann was in court Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.
He is facing a long list of charges, accused of threatening and improperly suspending one of his officers, as well as submitting fraudulent time sheets.
At the hearing, Mann was held for trial on all counts but one.
Troopers say he cost the borough more than $67,000.
Mann is also accused of threatening officers, false swearing and insurance fraud.
He has been suspended without pay from the department.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.