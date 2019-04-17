



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers haven’t had a play maker at safety since Troy Polamalu, but they have high expectations for Terrell Edmunds and Sean Davis.

Pittsburgh used a first round pick to upgrade this position last year, drafting Edmunds with the 28th overall selection. So the need for drafting a safety early on isn’t really there, unless it’s a player they can’t pass up.

The Steelers scouted and interviewed a few guys with high grades. Maryland’s Darnell Savage is a guy that is on the Steelers’ radar. They had coaches at his pro day and also brought him in for a visit.

Washington’s Taylor Rapp is also on the Steelers’ short list. Rapp is a big, athletic safety that has the ability to handle some one-on-one matchups in the slot.

Both of those guys have a 2nd or 3rd round grade.

More Eye On The Draft: KICKERS | OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Other safeties that have peaked Pittsburgh’s interest so far include Florida’s Chauncey Gardner Johnson and Ugo Amadi from Oregon. Those guys should be available later in the draft.

The Steelers also talked West Virginia’s Dravon Askew-Henry, who is expected to be a rookie free agent. Henry is a local product who played high school at Aliquippa.