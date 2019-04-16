



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the Steelers strongest units heading into the 2019 season is the offensive line.

Yes, the team lost line coach Mike Munchak, who took the same job in Denver early in the offseason. Munchak was beloved by his linemen, and his presence will be missed to a point. The team filled the void with Shaun Sarrett, who was Muchak’s assistant over the past few seasons. The team is pretty high on Sarrett, and tabbed him Muchak’s replacement the same day Much left for the Mile High City.

A few moves were made on the line, but for the most part, it has stayed in tact. In March, the team re-signed pro bowl center Maurkice Pouncey and guard Ramon Foster. Depth tackle Matt Feiler and guard/center B.J. Finney also signed their tenders with the team.

Pittsburgh traded veteran offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert to the Arizona Cardinals for a late-round draft pick. That was really the only loss player-wise from the group as starting guard David DeCastro and tackle Alejandro Villanueva are both returning. Tackle Jerald Hawkins, who was injured the entire 2018 season, looks to fight against 2nd-year player Chukwuma Okorafor and Matt Feiler for the open tackle role left by the Gilbert trade. Depth tackle Zach Banner is also on the roster, as he was last season.

Even though the Steelers have five full-time tackles on the active roster doesn’t mean they will shy away from the position in the 2019 draft.

Florida’s Jawaan Taylor is viewed as the top tackle in the draft. I would imagine the Steelers won’t target an offensive lineman in the first couple of rounds.

They haven’t interviewed many before this year’s draft, but the one guy they did talk to was Cody Ford. He can play both tackle and guard, which seems to fit the mold of a Steelers lineman. Ford will be drafted at some point during the first two days. If he slips, Ford could be a guy the Steelers jump on.