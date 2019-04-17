  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Monroeville, Pittsburgh News, Tesla, Vehicle Fire


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A Tesla vehicle was on fire for hours Wednesday night in Monroeville.

It happened at Smeltz Auto Service on Monroeville Road.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Firefighters say the vehicle caught fire in February in a garage in Fox Chapel.

The vehicle was towed to the shop in Monroeville on Wednesday and somehow caught fire again.

“We removed the car from the garage. A Tesla engineer removed the fuse from the battery pack prior to transport, indicating that would make the car safe for transport. We brought it here to Monroeville, arrived around 3:30 in the afternoon, and about 6:20, the car spontaneously caught fire,” forensic engineer David Bizzak said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The car burned for about four hours before firefighters were finally able to put out the flames.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s