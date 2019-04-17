Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A Tesla vehicle was on fire for hours Wednesday night in Monroeville.
It happened at Smeltz Auto Service on Monroeville Road.
Firefighters say the vehicle caught fire in February in a garage in Fox Chapel.
The vehicle was towed to the shop in Monroeville on Wednesday and somehow caught fire again.
“We removed the car from the garage. A Tesla engineer removed the fuse from the battery pack prior to transport, indicating that would make the car safe for transport. We brought it here to Monroeville, arrived around 3:30 in the afternoon, and about 6:20, the car spontaneously caught fire,” forensic engineer David Bizzak said.
The car burned for about four hours before firefighters were finally able to put out the flames.