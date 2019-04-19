Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Friday evening’s game against the San Francisco Giants.
He collided with shortstop Erik González.
Marte charged from center on a softly hit ball by Yangervis Solarte and slammed into the shortstop González.
González walked off on his own power.
Marte was able to stand briefly, but the team insisted he ride in a cart off the field.
