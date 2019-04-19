  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Erik Gonzalez, Pittsburgh Pirates, Starling Marte


PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Friday evening’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

He collided with shortstop Erik González.

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 19: Erik Gonzalez #2 and Starling Marte #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates are injured after colliding during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on April 19, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Marte charged from center on a softly hit ball by Yangervis Solarte and slammed into the shortstop González.

González walked off on his own power.

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 19: Starling Marte #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates is carted off the field after being injured during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on April 19, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Marte was able to stand briefly, but the team insisted he ride in a cart off the field.

