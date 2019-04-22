



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have recalled outfielder Gregory Polanco from his rehab assignment and he has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

To make room on the roster, LHP Steven Brault has been option to Indianapolis.

Polanco has been on the IL since the started of the season where he was recovering from left shoulder surgery he had done in September.

The team tweeted a picture of the outfielder standing at his locker Monday afternoon.

“👀”

Polanco has started out the season rehabbing from a major shoulder surgery that occurred last season.

The team said he would make a return this season, and in Spring Training, Polanco said he felt as though he could return by May.

General Manager Neal Huntington said Polanco was close as he started a rehab stint with AAA Indianapolis last week.