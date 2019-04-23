  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Officers Had Stopped W.Va. Woman With Gun At Checkpoint Hours Earlier
Filed Under:California, Gun, Local TV, Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh News, Transportation Security Administration, TSA


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a California man who had a gun at a Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint Monday afternoon.

Officials say the man from Chula Vista, Calif., had a .22 caliber revolver with him. The gun was not loaded.

(Source: Transportation Security Administration)

The man was detained by Allegheny County Police for questioning and cited for weapons violations.

This was the 11th gun TSA officers stopped at the airport’s security checkpoint so far this year.

Hours earlier, officers had stopped a West Virginia woman who had a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag.

In 2018, TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport caught 34 firearms at the checkpoint.

The TSA says individuals who bring firearms to the airport checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges, even those with concealed carry permits.

Comments
  1. Tom Baranski says:
    April 23, 2019 at 9:36 PM

    hang them at sun up

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s