PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a California man who had a gun at a Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint Monday afternoon.
Officials say the man from Chula Vista, Calif., had a .22 caliber revolver with him. The gun was not loaded.
The man was detained by Allegheny County Police for questioning and cited for weapons violations.
This was the 11th gun TSA officers stopped at the airport’s security checkpoint so far this year.
Hours earlier, officers had stopped a West Virginia woman who had a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag.
In 2018, TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport caught 34 firearms at the checkpoint.
The TSA says individuals who bring firearms to the airport checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges, even those with concealed carry permits.
hang them at sun up