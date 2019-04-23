



SOUTH GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police are still looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man in South Greensburg on Friday.

The incident happened April 19 in front of DeGennaro’s Restaurant on Broad Street.

Restaurant owner Jeanine DeGennaro says when someone visits her South Greensburg restaurant, they are like family.

“Anybody who walks in my door, this is my living room, you know, and this was somebody coming to see us and spend time with us and break bread here,” DeGennaro said.

So it’s pretty easy to understand why she’s angry and hurt after one of her customers was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

“This is just a horrible situation, that this person just didn’t stop,” she said.

Investigators say the victim, described as an older man, suffered massive head trauma. South Greensburg Police released this picture of the vehicle involved.

“It was bad. Very traumatic. Lots of people crying. It was a lot of blood,” DeGennaro said.

The victim was taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. His name and condition are not being released, but relatives tell KDKA he suffered a brain injury.

While the suspect took off from where the alleged hit-and-run happened, witnesses got a good look at the car and have the description to police.

They say it’s a newer Chevrolet Cruze sedan that’s dark gray in color with chrome accents on the doors. The vehicle has some body damage.

DeGennaro has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victim’s medical costs and other needs.

“I’m so sorry that this happened, and you have our support, and we hope that he recovers in due time,” DeGennaro said.