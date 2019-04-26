



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The boy killed Thursday in a tractor trailer crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was with his father for “National Take Your Child To Work Day.”

Hayden Field, 11, of Connellsville, was sitting in the front seat of his father’s 2008 Nissan Frontier pickup truck when it crashed into the back of a tractor trailer along the Turnpike in between New Stanton and Donegal.

Officials tell KDKA Field was with his father, who is a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission employee, for Take Your Child To Work Day.

Officials say Field’s father was off-duty and showing his son around his office before the crash.

The pickup truck ended up under the back of the trailer, and Field was trapped in the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office says Field was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

His father was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. State Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The tractor trailer driver was not injured.