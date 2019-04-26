2019 STEELERS DRAFT Steelers Trade Up, Select LB Devin Bush
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are now being accepted for West Virginia’s free community and technical college program.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the state Community and Technical College System has debuted a website for West Virginia residents to apply.

State Development Office Executive Director Michael Graney says a handful of college offerings were excluded from the free tuition offer, including those with lower participation rates and others that don’t point toward a specific degree.

Tuition grants are available to residents at least 18 years of age who have completed a secondary program.

Recipients would have to pass a drug test each semester, maintain a 2.0 grade-point average, take at least six credit hours per semester and perform community service.

Grants would have to be repaid if recipients don’t live in West Virginia for two years after getting their degree.

Visit the West Virginia Community and Technical College System’s website here.

