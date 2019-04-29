Filed Under:Center Township, Fatal Crash, Indiana County, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News


CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are trying to find someone who stopped at the scene of a fatal crash to offer help.

The crash happened on SR-286 in Center Township on Friday, April 19.

Seventeen-year-old Makenzie Marie Deditch, of Grafton, W.Va., and 67-year-old Willard Francis Allshouse Jr., of Saltsburg, Pa., were both killed in the crash. Two others were injured.

State Police say they are asking for help identifying an unknown woman who stopped to “render aid” at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with any information that could help police identify the woman or anyone else who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Tpr. Brandon Smith at (724) 357-1960.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s