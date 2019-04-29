



PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit and run accident in which the victim was dragged by the vehicle for several blocks.

KDKA’s Lisa Washington reports that a man was struck by a vehicle near the corner of Hershey and Hamilton Roads in Penn Hills around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

Police say the victim was then dragged by the vehicle for about a half-mile before being found on Universal Road. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is believed to have lived in the area as he was often seen walking down Universal Road, according to police. Police say they do not have a description of the vehicle nor the driver involved in the incident.

Universal Road was closed for several hours following the accident while the scene was investigated. It re-opened around 3:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to call their tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).