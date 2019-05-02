



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four more cases of measles have been confirmed in Allegheny County, and one of the infected individuals was at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County Health Department director Dr. Karen Hacker says with a total of five measles cases in the area, this is now considered an outbreak.

The Allegheny County Health Department says the cases involve one family.

Three family members, including two children and one adult, are not county residents and are visiting from overseas.

The fourth family member is an adult Allegheny County resident. That individual was unvaccinated.

Two individuals have not reportedly been outside of the house while they were infectious.

Health officials say they cannot comment on where exactly in Allegheny County the individuals are staying, but they say the family members will be quarantined in their home.

One individual is currently at the hospital. That individual was at the Enterprise Rental located at 2260 Babcock Blvd. between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, which means there may have been a potential exposure between 2 p.m and 5 p.m.

Health officials say there was no exposure or risk to any patients, visitors or health care workers at the hospital. They are not naming the hospital where the patient is receiving care. The patient is being assessed and is in stable condition.

The family member who is now recovered was infectious while travelling. The only reported public exposure for this individual may have occurred at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday, April 16 between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

If an individual who is not immune to measles was exposed at the airport, they could get a rash between April 23 and May 7.

Anyone who is susceptible to measles or who becomes ill with symptoms of measles is urged to contact their primary care provider immediately, but they are asked to not go directly to an office, urgent care center or emergency room to avoid exposing other individuals.

Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough and red, watery eyes.

Pregnant women should contact their doctor about their immune status. Health care providers who suspect measles should call the Allegheny County Health Department.

Tuesday, the health department reported the first case of measles in Allegheny County. Health officials say that case is unrelated to the four new cases reported Thursday.

An unvaccinated adult was treated and discharged from the UPMC Shadyside emergency room on Monday and is currently recovering at home.

The resident traveled internationally about two weeks before becoming ill, and this case is not linked to any ongoing measles outbreak in the United States.

The health department said the resident was potentially contagious starting on April 25 and potential exposures may have occurred at the following locations and times:

Giant Eagle Market District (5550 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232) Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019: 2:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.

ALDI (5631 Baum Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15206) Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.



The Health Department says anyone who has been exposed would start showing symptoms between now and May 20.

The measles vaccine is available at the Health Department’s immunization clinic located on the fourth floor of 425 First Ave. in Downtown Pittsburgh. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It’s open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

