



MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Demolition is underway on a crumbling apartment building in McKeesport.

On Thursday, four families living there were forced out of their homes after neighbors complained about bricks falling from the building on Harrison Street.

A building inspector took a look, declared the building unsafe and ordered everyone to evacuate immediately.

The demolition was set to begin between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., but officials decided to give the residents more time to get their belongings out.

“The building is collapsing. I mean, you can see it. At the end of the day, I think you need more time as far as moving, no one can get all their stuff out in one day,” said one resident.

A 62-year-old man who lived in the building decided to leave all of his belongings inside. He told KDKA’s Brenda Waters that he has no place to go, and is now homeless.

McKeesport city officials say the landlord will be cited.

They believe the building has been unstable for more than a year.

