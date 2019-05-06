PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A heavily trafficked downtown Pittsburgh street closed on Monday for a construction project that will last several months.
The Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will be reconstructing a portion of Grant Street due to the deteriorated condition of the bricks.
All the bricks within the project limits will be replaced, along with parts of the concrete sub-base.
Outbound lanes of traffic on Grant Street between 7th and Liberty Avenues will be closed for two months beginning. Crews expect to have the project completed and the road reopened on July 3.
Two-way traffic will be maintained on the inbound lanes of Grant Street. Posted detours will be provided and buses will be rerouted.
Detours will be as follows:
This is the first year of a multi-year investment to repair Grant Street, one of the components of the city’s $20 million street resurfacing budget for 2019.