



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A heavily trafficked downtown Pittsburgh street closed on Monday for a construction project that will last several months.

The Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will be reconstructing a portion of Grant Street due to the deteriorated condition of the bricks.

All the bricks within the project limits will be replaced, along with parts of the concrete sub-base.

Outbound lanes of traffic on Grant Street between 7th and Liberty Avenues will be closed for two months beginning. Crews expect to have the project completed and the road reopened on July 3.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on the inbound lanes of Grant Street. Posted detours will be provided and buses will be rerouted.

Detours will be as follows:

Bus Routes G2-West Busway and G3 Moon Flyer will take Liberty Avenue to the East Busay, turn around and exit downtown Liberty Avenue.

Bus routes P1-East Busway All Stops, P2-East Busway Short, P7-McKeesport Flyer, P17-Lincoln Park Flyer, P68-Braddock Hills Flyer, P69-Trafford Flyer, P71-Swissvale Flyer, P71-Swissvale Flyer, P76-Lincoln Highway Flyer and P78-Oakmont Flyer will turn right onto Fifth Avenue from Smithfield Street and exit downtown via the East Busway from Liberty Avenue.

The 87-Friendship will enter downtown via Penn Avenue, turn left at Seventh Street and exit downtown via Liberty Avenue.