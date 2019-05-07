By Lindsay Ward
LIBERTY BOROUGH (KDKA) — Police say they are now calling the person-of-interest questioned in connection with the disappearance of a Whitehall woman a suspect.

Elizabeth Wiesenfeld, 67, of Whitehall, disappeared nearly a week ago. Her daughter reported her missing.

On Tuesday morning, police named 47-year-old Douglas Berry a suspect in her disappearance. However, no charges in connection with her disappearance have been filed against him at this time.

Douglas Berry (Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

Police say Berry worked as a handyman for Wiesenfeld.

Detectives said her debit card was used by a masked person at an ATM in Whitehall. Police now say they believe Berry was that man, and took about $500 from her account.

Police say in their criminal complaint that they found a gun in his nightstand while serving a search warrant at his home in Liberty Borough.

Berry is a convicted felon and not allowed to own a firearm.

He is in custody, and is currently behind bars on a gun violation.

Police say his girlfriend is cooperating with investigators.

Search crews and investigators are combing Berry’s approximately 200 acres of property off of Washington Boulevard, but so far, police say they have not found anything associated with Wiesenfeld.

Elizabeth Wiesenfeld (Photos Courtesy: Allegheny County Police)

But the search will continues.

Anyone with information on Wiesenfeld’s whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Calls can be made anonymously.

