



LIBERTY BOROUGH (KDKA) — Police say they are now calling the person-of-interest questioned in connection with the disappearance of a Whitehall woman a suspect.

Elizabeth Wiesenfeld, 67, of Whitehall, disappeared nearly a week ago. Her daughter reported her missing.

On Tuesday morning, police named 47-year-old Douglas Berry a suspect in her disappearance. However, no charges in connection with her disappearance have been filed against him at this time.

Police say Berry worked as a handyman for Wiesenfeld.

Detectives said her debit card was used by a masked person at an ATM in Whitehall. Police now say they believe Berry was that man, and took about $500 from her account.

Police say in their criminal complaint that they found a gun in his nightstand while serving a search warrant at his home in Liberty Borough.

Allegheny County detectives tell @KDKA this man, Douglas Berry, is a suspect in the disappearance of Elizabeth Wiesenfeld. Police say Berry worked as a handyman for Wiesenfeld. pic.twitter.com/x4cqioWGEG — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) May 7, 2019

Berry is a convicted felon and not allowed to own a firearm.

He is in custody, and is currently behind bars on a gun violation.

Police say his girlfriend is cooperating with investigators.

Search crews and investigators are combing Berry’s approximately 200 acres of property off of Washington Boulevard, but so far, police say they have not found anything associated with Wiesenfeld.

But the search will continues.

Anyone with information on Wiesenfeld’s whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Calls can be made anonymously.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.