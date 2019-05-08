By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Amy Wadas, Kennedy Township, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News, Police Involved Shooting, Shooting


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting at a plaza in Kennedy Township.

They are holding a news conference to update the status of the probe.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kenmawr Plaza in Kennedy Township.

According to state police, it was during an undercover narcotics operation.

Police say the 27-year-old suspect rammed his vehicle into a state police cruiser and accelerated toward officers before police opened fire.

The suspect was struck twice in the arm and is hospitalized.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Rob Hopson)

Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers suffered minor injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s