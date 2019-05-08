PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting at a plaza in Kennedy Township.
They are holding a news conference to update the status of the probe.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kenmawr Plaza in Kennedy Township.
According to state police, it was during an undercover narcotics operation.
Police say the 27-year-old suspect rammed his vehicle into a state police cruiser and accelerated toward officers before police opened fire.
UPDATE: Suspect in Kennedy Twp. officer-involved shooting is 27-year-old Chase Kenney. He’s currently at AGH in stable condition. @KDKA
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) May 8, 2019
The suspect was struck twice in the arm and is hospitalized.
Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
Officers suffered minor injuries.
