Filed Under:Cleveland Browns, Justin Layne, NFL, NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Growing up in Cleveland, Steelers rookie Justin Layne and his family were die hard Browns fans.

Until draft night.

When Pittsburgh selected Layne in the third round last month, he made a promise that all of his Cleveland Browns memorabilia would be taken down from his home in northeastern Ohio.

“Oh yeah, Browns everywhere, my dad took it all down and replaced it…literally everything, every flag I had,” said Layne. “So it’s all done. We are fully committed.”

Deondre Layne posted pictures and videos to Instagram of the complete transformation to his bathroom from Browns to Steelers back in late April. Layne’s father is also asking for advice and tips on how to be a good Steelers fan on the social media platform.

View this post on Instagram

That simple…

A post shared by D. Layne (@_gods_favorite_1) on

“I don’t know what he did with it, but all my stuff is gone,” Layne said. “I threw all my stuff away. I don’t have no use for it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s