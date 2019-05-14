UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to 9½ to 19 years in the malnutrition and dehydration death of her toddler daughter three years ago.
The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that 29-year-old Andrea Dusha was sentenced Monday in accordance with an earlier no contest plea to third-degree murder.
Dusha and 34-year-old Michael Wright Jr. were charged in the February 2016 death of their daughter, Lydia. Authorities said the 23-month-old child weighed just 10 pounds when she died. Wright was convicted of third-degree murder and is to be sentenced later this month.
Defense attorney Wendy Williams said there hasn’t been a day in which her client and her family haven’t expressed regret. Dusha, who was credited for time served since her arrest, said she hoped to “move forward from this.”
