HARMONY (KDKA) — Seneca Valley Senior High School’s art department received a big prize Tuesday after being named a runner-up in a Vans shoe design contest.

Seneca Valley was one of 500 schools across the country selected to compete in the “Vans Custom Culture” competition earlier this year.

(Photo Credit: Seneca Valley High School)

The students’ Pittsburgh-inspired designs landed them a spot in the top 50.

After a public voting period, the top 50 designs were narrowed down to the top five.

The five finalists were Atherton High School in Louisville, Kentucky; Flagstaff High School in Flagstaff, Arizona; New Bedford High School in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Van Wert High School in Van Wert, Ohio, and Seneca Valley.

Vans announced Tuesday that Flagstaff High School had taken home the grand prize of $75,000 for their school’s art program.

Atherton, Flagstaff, New Bedford, Van Wert and Seneca Valley were each awarded a $10,000 runner-up prize.

