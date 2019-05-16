SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) — After a week of appeals, Waynesburg High School track star Daniel Layton has repeated at WPIAL 110-meter hurdle champion.
Earlier in the week, his father and head coach Rick accidentally forgot to submit Daniel into the WPIAL Championship event and the WPIAL Board voted to not allow Layton to participate after the mistake was caught.
The Layton’s took their appeal to the PIAA, who voted yesterday to let Daniel race in the WPIAL Championships at Slippery Rock Thursday afternoon.
“Waynesburg’s Daniel Layton had to take win an appeal at the PIAA in order to defend his WPIAL hurdles title. Then he went out this afternoon and won.”
Layton not only won the 110-meter hurdles for a second year in a row, he also took home gold in the AA pole vault title.