PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials have determined an Allegheny County Jail inmate died of a drug overdose in November.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said Thursday that 39-year-old Jeanna Rosenberger, of Pittsburgh, died from the combined toxicity of multiple drugs.

She had fentanyl, bupropion, promethazine and diazepam in her system.

Rosenberger was found unresponsive in her cell on Nov. 6, 2018. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death was ruled an accident.

Rosenberger was in jail awaiting a hearing in a child endangerment case.

