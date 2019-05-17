



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is good news for Garth Brooks’ fans ahead of this weekend’s sold-out concert in Pittsburgh.

Heinz Field officials posted to Twitter early Friday morning that they are adding more seats for the show on Saturday night.

The stadium’s Twitter account promised more information today on how to purchase tickets for those added seats.

IT’S HAPPENING!@garthbrooks is adding seats to his record-breaking show! More information to come on the three ways to purchase today through @Ticketmaster. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/Ple6Y2w44A — Heinz Field (@heinzfield) May 17, 2019

Saturday’s crowd is already expected to be the largest in Heinz Field’s history.

Parking lots are set to open at 2 p.m., and the gates to Heinz Field open at 5 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

The Port Authority says extra T cars will be running throughout the day to get fans to and from the concert.

KDKA’s Lisa Washington Reports:

They say service will be increased starting at 1 p.m.

Buses will be operating on a Saturday schedule.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the concert preparations.