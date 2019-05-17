Filed Under:garth brooks, Heinz Field, Lisa Washington, Local TV, North Shore, Pittsburgh News, Port Authority


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is good news for Garth Brooks’ fans ahead of this weekend’s sold-out concert in Pittsburgh.

Heinz Field officials posted to Twitter early Friday morning that they are adding more seats for the show on Saturday night.

The stadium’s Twitter account promised more information today on how to purchase tickets for those added seats.

Saturday’s crowd is already expected to be the largest in Heinz Field’s history.

Parking lots are set to open at 2 p.m., and the gates to Heinz Field open at 5 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

The Port Authority says extra T cars will be running throughout the day to get fans to and from the concert.

KDKA’s Lisa Washington Reports:


They say service will be increased starting at 1 p.m.

Buses will be operating on a Saturday schedule.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the concert preparations.

