Kaley’s goal is to raise $10,000 — enough money to help the department buy a K9 to come into schools.
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A little girl who hopes to become a police officer has raised over $3,000 for her town’s police department.
Six-year-old Kaley Bastine spent her Saturday washing cars to raise money for the Harrison Township Police Department, according to her mother, Jamie Bastine.
The youngster, a first-grader at Highlands Elementary School, raised $726 from the car wash.
Kaley has already held a lemonade and cookie stand for the police department. Last fall, her cookie stand raised $856 in a matter of hours.
With her latest fundraiser, Kaley has now raised over $3,000 for Harrison Township Police.
