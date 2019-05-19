Filed Under:Harrison Township, Harrison Township Police Department, Highlands Elementary School, Highlands School District, K-9, Kaley Bastine, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A little girl who hopes to become a police officer has raised over $3,000 for her town’s police department.

Six-year-old Kaley Bastine spent her Saturday washing cars to raise money for the Harrison Township Police Department, according to her mother, Jamie Bastine.

Kaley Bastine, 6, hopes to be a police officer when she grows up. (Photo Credit: Jamie Bastine)

The youngster, a first-grader at Highlands Elementary School, raised $726 from the car wash.

Kaley Bastine has raised over $3,000 to help the Harrison Twp. Police Department buy a K-9. (Photo Credit: Jamie Bastine)

Kaley has already held a lemonade and cookie stand for the police department. Last fall, her cookie stand raised $856 in a matter of hours.

RELATED STORY:

With her latest fundraiser, Kaley has now raised over $3,000 for Harrison Township Police.

Kaley’s goal is to raise $10,000 — enough money to help the department buy a K9 to come into schools.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s