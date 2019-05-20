



ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — A key figure in the investigation into the murder of Rachael DelTondo last year in Aliquippa was found unconscious over the weekend in Beaver County.

Aliquippa Police say 21-year-old Sheldon Jeter Jr. was found in the overnight hours of Sunday on Orchard Street at Sheffield Avenue, along the side of the road, not far from the home where he grew up.

Investigators say an anonymous 911 call came in around 4 a.m. Sunday saying a man was found unconscious after reportedly being thrown from a vehicle.

When police arrived, they say they found Jeter unresponsive with his eyes opened. Officers used Narcan to revive Jeter.

Once revived, police say he got up on his own and left the scene, reportedly yelling obscenities and making inappropriate gestures. He also left his cell phone, which he and his mother later retrieved from police.

Alquippa Police Chief Robert Sealock tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that the department is investigating but treating the incident as a drug overdose.

Chief Sealock said there is no evidence of any foul play at this juncture and added that no witnesses have come forward.

There were reports of a blue pickup truck seen leaving the scene around the same time of the incident, as well as reports of a female found screaming on the corner. Chief Sealock says the department is working to confirm if the reports are in any way related to the incident involving Jeter.

It all happened just hours after a “48 Hours” special aired on KDKA late Saturday night focusing on DelTondo’s murder investigation. She was gunned a year ago on Mother’s Day in the driveway of her parents’ home.

In the special, Lisa DelTondo, Rachael’s mother, told “48 Hours” that Jeter was “obsessed” and “in love” with her daughter.

