KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-on-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Monday on KDKA News at 6pm and 11pm.
By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Aliquippa, Aliquippa News, Beaver County, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Rachael Deltondo, Sheldon Jeter


ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — A key figure in the investigation into the murder of Rachael DelTondo last year in Aliquippa was found unconscious over the weekend in Beaver County.

Aliquippa Police say 21-year-old Sheldon Jeter Jr. was found in the overnight hours of Sunday on Orchard Street at Sheffield Avenue, along the side of the road, not far from the home where he grew up.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:

Investigators say an anonymous 911 call came in around 4 a.m. Sunday saying a man was found unconscious after reportedly being thrown from a vehicle.

When police arrived, they say they found Jeter unresponsive with his eyes opened. Officers used Narcan to revive Jeter.

Once revived, police say he got up on his own and left the scene, reportedly yelling obscenities and making inappropriate gestures. He also left his cell phone, which he and his mother later retrieved from police.

Alquippa Police Chief Robert Sealock tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that the department is investigating but treating the incident as a drug overdose.

Chief Sealock said there is no evidence of any foul play at this juncture and added that no witnesses have come forward.

There were reports of a blue pickup truck seen leaving the scene around the same time of the incident, as well as reports of a female found screaming on the corner. Chief Sealock says the department is working to confirm if the reports are in any way related to the incident involving Jeter.

More on Rachael DelTondo Murder Case:

It all happened just hours after a “48 Hours” special aired on KDKA late Saturday night focusing on DelTondo’s murder investigation. She was gunned a year ago on Mother’s Day in the driveway of her parents’ home.

In the special, Lisa DelTondo, Rachael’s mother, told “48 Hours” that Jeter was “obsessed” and “in love” with her daughter.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Meghan Schiller

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s