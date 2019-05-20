



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Uber Driver that was arrested on charges of kidnapping, harassment and false imprisonment on May 11 is now looking at more charges of kidnapping, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment and simple assault.

Rochard Lomotey was arrested on these new charges after Pittsburgh Bureau of Police took a harassment report from a woman on May 16 that said she was held against her will by an Uber driver five days before.

RELATED STORY: Police: Uber Driver Facing Kidnapping Charges, Accused Of Holding 2 Women Against Their Will

The woman told investigators that she was leaving a night club on the 7200 block of Kelly Street and she entered a vehicle with an Uber decal on the front windshield. Rather than using the Uber app, she offered the driver $10 and he accepted and began to drive after she told him where she lived.

She told investigators that the driver continued to ask her about her relationship status, grabbed her wrist and locked the doors. When she would attempt to unlock the doors, he would re-lock them.

According to her report, the driver then ripped her shirt and bra, which led her to jump from the moving vehicle somewhere in Homewood.

Police observed the woman had scrapes on her right shoulder and right knee.

She initially did not file a report, but after seeing reports of the same kind of incident, she stepped forward. Seeing his picture on the news, she said she was certain he was the driver that assaulted her.

The investigation is ongoing.