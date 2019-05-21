



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The adorable new clouded leopard cub at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has a new companion.

The 2-month-old cub, born on March 14, is being hand raised by zookeepers because she was not nursing on her own.

Because of that, the zoo began contacting other facilities in hopes of finding her a best friend.

Zoo officials say they found one at the Tanganyike Wildlife Park, which also had a female cub in need of a companion.

The new cub arrived late last week. She was quarantined for a few days, then the two were introduced.

The cubs will be officially named on Wednesday. The zoo’s cub was born to mom Saya and dad Pi.

The zoo says clouded leopards are listed as endangered. There are fewer than 10,000 left in the wild.

In hopes of educating the public more about leopards, the zoo will be scheduling playtime for the cubs at The Islands exhibit as they become more acclimated to one another.