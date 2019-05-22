PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf encourages Pennsylvanians to take time Thursday to participate in acts of kindness in celebration of “1-4-3 Day,” a day honoring Fred Rogers.
“I’m challenging all Pennsylvanians to use tomorrow to exhibit the type of neighborly kindness Fred Rogers sought to spread around the world,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania is a commonwealth rooted in kindness and generosity, and this is our day to show the world the positive impact that neighborliness can have.”
The Pennsylvania native, best known as Mister Rogers from his beloved television series, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” often used 1-4-3 as a way of saying “I love you” throughout his life. His reference was to the number of letters in each word: one, four and three.
State agencies, local businesses and organizations are planning to demonstrate acts of kindness.
Pennsylvanians can use the “Kindness Generator” on the state’s website to find ideas for kind acts.