PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The case against accused Tree of Life Synagogue gunman Robert Bowers was back in court this morning for a status hearing.
Bowers, 46, is facing federal hate crime charges in the Oct. 27 shooting at the synagogue in Squirrel Hill that killed 11 people and left several more injured.
During the hearing, the prosecution and defense agreed to hold another status hearing on Aug. 5.
They also scheduled pre-trial motions for Aug. 15.
Bowers’ defense attorneys also still want to enter a guilty plea, in exchange for the prosecution dropping the death penalty.
In January, federal investigators filed additional hate crimes and weapons charges against Bowers.
