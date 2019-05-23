SEVERE WEATHER:Storms Could Bring Hail, High Winds, Possible Tornadoes
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Robert Bowers, Synagogue Shooting, Tree of Life Synagogue


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The case against accused Tree of Life Synagogue gunman Robert Bowers was back in court this morning for a status hearing.

Bowers, 46, is facing federal hate crime charges in the Oct. 27 shooting at the synagogue in Squirrel Hill that killed 11 people and left several more injured.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation)

During the hearing, the prosecution and defense agreed to hold another status hearing on Aug. 5.

They also scheduled pre-trial motions for Aug. 15.

RELATED STORIES:

Bowers’ defense attorneys also still want to enter a guilty plea, in exchange for the prosecution dropping the death penalty.

In January, federal investigators filed additional hate crimes and weapons charges against Bowers.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s