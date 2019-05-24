



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson is one step closer to returning to the lineup.

The team announced the Gold-Glove winner is headed to join the Indianapolis Indians on a rehab stint.

“Update on Corey: Corey Dickerson, who has been on the IL since April 4, is expected to begin a rehab assignment tonight with Triple-A Indy at Columbus.”

Dickerson was originally placed on the 10-day Injured List early in the season with a shoulder strain.

Outfielders Melky Cabrera and Bryan Reynolds have been filling the void in left field in his absence.

Cabrera is currently 3rd in the National League in batting average (.333). His teammate Josh Bell is in 2nd with a .339 average.

Meanwhile, Reynolds, who is a rookie that was acquired from the Andrew McCutchen trade, is batting .321 with four home runs and 12 RBI.

The team will have some decisions to make when Dickerson is ready to return. Is it better to keep riding the hot players, or should the club resort back to the Gold Glove winner from 2018?