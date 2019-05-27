STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police continue to search for a man accused in a deadly bar shooting in Stowe Township over the weekend.
According to investigators, 36-year-old Omarr Harris is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Ernest Dixon at Shooters Bar on Island Avenue early Sunday morning.
Police say Harris is accused of walking up to Dixon and pulling out a gun out of his waistband.
Dixon later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Harris is a convicted felon and was not allowed to have a gun. He is facing criminal homicide charges and firearms violations.
He is described as being a light-skin black male, 5-feet-11-inches tall and is heavy-set. Anyone who thinks they have seen Harris is urged to call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
Stay with KDKA for Bob Allen’s full report on this developing story.