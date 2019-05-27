  • KDKA TVOn Air

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police continue to search for a man accused in a deadly bar shooting in Stowe Township over the weekend.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Omarr Harris is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Ernest Dixon at Shooters Bar on Island Avenue early Sunday morning.

Photo Credit: (KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

Police say Harris is accused of walking up to Dixon and pulling out a gun out of his waistband.

Dixon later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Harris is a convicted felon and was not allowed to have a gun. He is facing criminal homicide charges and firearms violations.

He is described as being a light-skin black male, 5-feet-11-inches tall and is heavy-set. Anyone who thinks they have seen Harris is urged to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

Stay with KDKA for Bob Allen’s full report on this developing story.

