PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– According to reports, Phil Kessel will not be headed to Minnesota anytime soon.
Michael Russo of the Athletic reports Kessel nixed the potential trade that was set to send him to the Wild.
“Russo: #mnwild’s summer off to awkward start after Phil Kessel nixes trade, Jason Zucker again learns he’s possibly on the outs.”
Last week, there were reports that mentioned a potential deal on the table including Kessel as well as Jack Johnson, and Wild forwards Jason Zucker and Victor Rask.
Russo says Kessel stopped the trade because he felt the Wild would not be competitive enough if the trade went through. Kessel can stop the transactions because of a limited trade clause in his contract.
With the Minnesota deal off the table, it is not known exactly where Kessel may end up this offseason, but a deal could be in place as soon as the NHL Draft.