PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)-Pittsburgh ranks in the top 20 among bed bug infested cities. Terminix released the list of cities with the worst bed bug problems and Pittsburgh came in at 16, worse than its number 22 ranking last year.

The top 5 cities are:

  1.  Philadelphia
  2.  New York
  3.  Dallas-Ft. Worth
  4.  Indianapolis
  5.  Cincinnati

Click here to view the full list.

The pest control company says to look for shed bed bug skins and blood spots on mattresses or sheets. Clothing and other belongings that may have been exposed to bed bugs should be laundered at high temperatures to kill off the bugs. Luggage that may be infested should be kept in a plastic bag to prevent the bed bugs from spreading.

