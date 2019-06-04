



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nobody disputes that Russians attempted to influence the 2016 presidential election.

“Russian intelligence officers who were part of the Russian military launched a concerted attack on our political system,” special counsel Robert Mueller told the nation last week.

In the end, Mueller charged 26 Russian nationals and three Russian organizations and then warned about future election interference.

“There were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election, and that allegation deserves the attention of every American.”

So to enhance voter security in Pennsylvania for 2020, Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered counties to replace voting machines with new machines less subject to hacking and with a paper voting trail.

“There are a lot of options, and each different machine has its quirks, and it has its strengths and its weaknesses,” said Bethany Hallam, the Democratic nominee for the single at-large Democratic seat on Allegheny County Council. “I think it is important that we weigh the strengths and weaknesses of all the machines.”

Hallam, who is likely to be on the Allegheny County Board of Elections come January, joined citizens at one of seven public demonstrations of voting machines under consideration for purchase by Allegheny County.

“It was nice. I’m glad we had this opportunity,” said Kathleen Barone, a poll worker in Brighton Heights, as she examined the machines. “The machines we have now I think are very good, they’re functional, they’re very good.”

“They just don’t give you a paper trail, and most people nowadays want to have a paper trail,” added Barone.

All the new machines produce a paper ballot to verify your vote and seemingly can’t be hacked by Russians or anyone else.

“I don’t think they’re very hackable because they are not directly connected to the internet,” noted Nancy Naragon on Franklin Park, a long-time leader in the Greater Pittsburgh League of Women Voters.

The public demonstrations are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 4

● Community College of Allegheny County North Campus Gymnasium, 8701 Perry Highway, McCandless.

Wednesday, June 5

● CCAC South Campus Gymnasium, 1750 Clairton Road, West Mifflin.

Thursday, June 6

● CCAC Boyce Campus Atrium, 595 Beatty Road, Monroeville.

Saturday, June 8

● Kane Community Living Center Glen Hazel – Auditorium, 955 Rivermont Drive, Hazelwood. Only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11

● CCAC Allegheny Campus, Foerster Student Services Center Auditorium, 808 Ridge Avenue, North Side.

Wednesday, June 12

● Kane Community Living Center Glen Hazel – Auditorium, 955 Rivermont Drive, Hazelwood.

Thursday, June 13

● CCAC West Hills Center, Rooms S-1306, S-1307, S-1308 and S-1311, 1000 McKee Road, North Fayette.